Dak Prescott makes unfortunate NFL history in Cowboys' brutal loss to Panthers
The Dallas Cowboys came up short in Week 6 of the NFL season, falling to the Carolina Panthers on the road. The Cowboys' defense was brutal throughout the game and failed to give Dak Prescott and the offense any help.
Prescott has been stellar through the first six weeks of the year, playing at an MVP level.
Unfortunately, the wins aren't stacking up and that has landed Prescott in uncharted territory. Prescott's output without the wins actually has turned out to be historic.
MORE: Jerry Jones brutally roasted after former Cowboys RB runs wild on Dallas
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, "Since starts were first tracked in 1950, Dak Prescott is the 1st QB to have 11 or more Pass TD/Rush TD, 0 turnovers and a non-winning record over a 3-start span."
Talk about adding insult to injury. Prescott won't say it publicly, but watching the incredible offensive performances go to waste has to be frustrating.
Through the first six games of the season, Prescott ranks second in the league in passing yards (1,617), is tied for third with 13 passing touchdowns, and has thrown only three interceptions. His QBR of 79.5 ranks second among qualifying quarterbacks.
MORE: Trevon Diggs frustrated with Dallas Cowboys' defense lacking identity
If the defense could simply be mediocre, the Cowboys would be in a much better position entering Week 7.
Dallas' next opportunity to bounce back will come against the division rival Washington Commanders. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
