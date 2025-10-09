Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott named among top NFL MVP candidates amid storm of offensive injuries

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has been playing at an elite level during the 2025 NFL season, and his efforts have him in the MVP mix.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws downfield against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws downfield against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Dak Prescott is fully healthy and reminding everyone in the NFL what he brings to the table as one of the league's elite signal-callers.

Prescott's 2024 campaign ended early with a significant hamstring injury in November, a partial avulsion of his right hamstring tendon which means the tendon separated from the bone.

But after an offseason of rehab, he is back and better than ever.

In fact, Prescott is playing at a level that reminds many of his last full season in 2023 when he finished the year as runner-up for the NFL MVP award.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks towards the sidelines against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks towards the sidelines against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Through five weeks, Prescott ranks second in the league with 1,356 passing yards and is tied for third with 10 touchdowns, while throwing only three interceptions.

Prescott also ranks third in QBR (76.5), while completing a whopping 71.3 percent of his passes.

His hot start to the season has landed Prescott as one of the early favorites to take home the MVP award following the first quarter of the season, according to SI.com's Gilbert Manzano, checking in at No. 4.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.

"Prescott didn't have to learn a new offense and not having that transition period has allowed the Cowboys to flourish into one of the best offenses in the league," he writes. "Dallas needed that side to be a strength while the defense scrambled to produce a viable scheme after Jerry Jones abruptly traded Micah Parsons to Green Bay less than two weeks before the season opener. 

"Also, Prescott has made it work without CeeDee Lamb the past two games and with a banged-up offensive line. Prescott has produced stellar results, feeding tight end Jake Ferguson and wide receiver George Pickens. He even made it work last week against the Jets, utilizing Ryan Flournoy, a 2024 sixth-round pick, as the team’s leading receiver."

Up next for Prescott and the Cowboys is another favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, as the team aims to keep its momentum rolling.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Panthers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

