Brian Schottenheimer play-calling gets high praise as Cowboys offense soars
The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a dominant win over the New York Jets in Week 5 of the NFL season, and there is another favorable matchup in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.
While the Cowboys' defense has had its noticeable struggles, the offense has been playing at an elite level, with Dak Prescott establishing himself as a legitimate NFL MVP candidate.
Another reason for the team's success is the play-calling of Brian Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer's play-calling has adapted throughout the season, and he's managed to put his team in position to succeed despite a flurry of injuries to several key players. Following Week 5, The Arena: Gridiron podcast discussed Schottenheimer and the Cowboys offense and had nothing but high praise.
Prescott currently ranks second in passing yards with 1,356, while being in a tie for third with 10 passing touchdowns.
A major surprise has been the rushing attack, with Javonte Williams proving to be one of the steals of free agency, and benefiting from Klayton Adams' impressive scheme.
Williams ranks third in the league with 447 rushing yards and is tied for second with five touchdowns. George Pickens, another high-profile offseason addition, also ranks second in the NFL with five receiving touchdowns.
Hopefully the offense can continue to string together standout performances, because as long as they are lighting up the scoreboard, the team has a chance to rack up wins.
