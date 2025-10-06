Unreal Dak Prescott stat shows how dominant Cowboys QB has been in 2025
It wasn’t a popular move when the Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, but through five games, it’s clear that he knows how to get the most out of an offense.
Through five games, they’re first in the NFL in yardage and fourth in points scored. They’ve been especially dominant in the passing game, sitting at third in the league with 1,361 passing yards.
Dallas isn’t just racking up yardage, however. They’ve been wildly efficient with Dak Prescott playing the best football of his career.
Prescott has completed 71.3 percent of his attempts for 1,356 yards with 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions. He’s been great overall, but is especially thriving on play-action passes.
According to Tom Downey, Prescott has a higher EPA this year, 19.8, on play-action passes than his three previous years combined, 8.9.
This is a testament to Schottenheimer’s focus on improving the ground game. He preached running the ball and using play-action all offseason and has shown he wasn’t just talk.
Schottenheimer isn’t doing it alone either as offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and offensive line coach Conor Riley have been instrumental in building a rushing attack that still flourished in Week 5 despite starting four backup offensive linemen.
Javonte Williams also deserves praise. The offseason addition has been a perfect fit in this scheme and has 447 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, while averaging 5.7 yards per attempt.
That’s allowed Prescott to keep defenses off-balance and use the play fake to find open receivers. It’s also led to national praise for Prescott, something Cowboys fans have to get used to.
