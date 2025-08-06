Dak Prescott reveals NSFW reaction to Micah Parsons' Cowboys trade request
For the second consecutive year, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves dealing with contract drama. This time, however, they finally pushed a star player too far.
Following stalled negotiations, Micah Parsons said he no longer wishes to play in Dallas and requested a trade. Cowboys fans across the nation let out an audible groan when this news broke, but they weren’t alone in their frustration.
Star quarterback Dak Prescott, who went through his own contract drama in 2024, recently revealed his reaction to the news. Prescott said he sent Parsons a text, which contained some NSFW language.
“F***, man,” Prescott said via Yahoo Sports’ Epstein.
“He knows what that means,” Prescott told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday. “It wasn’t f*** you, Micah, or f*** them. It’s more of a f*** — this is frustrating for everybody involved.”
Prescott, who has gone through unnecessarily drawn out negotiations twice with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, offered support for Parsons while saying not many people have been through what they have. That gives him a unique perspective when commenting on the situation.
Jones has continually done things his own way, and in all honesty, it’s kind of surprising Parsons is the first player to get to this point of frustration. Jones, who hasn’t reached out to Parsons’ agent since the request was made, is also banking on Parsons blinking first, but that might be false hope for Jones.
