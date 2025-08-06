Jerry Jones insists Cowboys doing 'business as usual' with Micah Parsons
It's the preseason, which means the Dallas Cowboys are dominating the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
If you're reading this, then it is safe to say that you know the contract negotiations between the team and Micah Parsons are not going well.
Tuesday, at the team's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, owner Jerry Jones was asked a few questions on the lingering contract dispute with Parsons.
MORE: Micah Parsons being tempted to join NFC powerhouse by NFL legend
Jones did not disappoint with any of his comments on the matter.
But maybe the most important part of the conversation was the quotes that Tommy Yarrish from the official Cowboys website highlighted.
"We have continual contract negotiations going on," Jones said. "I know you have Micah at the front of mind, but we're continually working on contracts and all clubs are. So I don't necessarily put a big red letter beside any time that we've completed contract negotiations, but I'm appreciative when we do," Jones told the media.
MORE: Cowboys' Jerry Jones has no confidence Micah Parsons will play in Week 1
Yes, the best player on the team not having a new deal is on the front of everyone's mind, except for the guy trying to get a deal done with him.
Then, Jones mentioned that the contract discussions are business as usual. Sure, every team usually gets into major disputes with its star players. Keep playing the hits, Mr. Jones.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Shocking Micah Parsons landing spot named amid Cowboys contract drama
Cowboys release first unofficial depth chart of 2025 season
NFL Network analyst's 'trusted source' says Micah Parsons may not play for Cowboys
Cowboys' coach Brian Schottenheimer roasts Colin Cowherd for visor criticism