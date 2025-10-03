Dak Prescott is oozing confidence despite disappointing start for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys haven't gotten off to the best start in the 2025 season, and are currently sitting at 1-2-1 after a disappointing tie with the Green Bay Packers.
That said, there is still plenty to be positive about heading into a Week 5 matchup vs. the New York Jets.
For one thing, their offense currently ranks No. 1 in the NFL in total yards and is fifth in total points, averaging over 400 yards and 28 points per contest thus far.
At the spearhead of that production has been quarterback Dak Prescott, who was leading the NFL in passing yards and was third in completion percentage heading into Week 5, completing 121 of 166 passes for 1,119 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions.
Cowboys stockpile defensive playmakers in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
However, that elite production has been no surprise to Prescott, who feels as confident as he ever has as the Cowboys quarterback.
“(I’m seeing the things on the field) just the way I want to see it," Prescott said. "Just the experience paying off on top of the film study and my preparation, and then just the clear communication when a play is being not only called for, but what that play is being designed for, and how we feel like we can attack this or attack that. I think it’s just a result of knowing all of that and putting it all together. I’m feeling good out there.”
“I’m for sure (playing) as confident as I’ve ever been. Every year, I’ve felt like I’ve gotten better and am making strides in every part of my game. I know sometimes the numbers and things don’t always show that, but I think right now that they are.”
Of course, Dallas hasn't exactly faced the toughest defensive competition thus far either, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and the New York Giants, ranking 13th, 14th, 17th, 25th, respectively in pass defense this season.
That said, the fact that Prescott has been able to remain productive without his top target, CeeDee Lamb available is also extremely impressive, and bodes well for the future of the passing game once he is able to return to the lineup.
Prescott will attempt to keep his hot streak going vs. the New York Jets this Sunday at Noon CT.
