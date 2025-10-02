Cowboys good, bad, and ugly from first four weeks of the 2025 season
We’re one month into the regular season and the Dallas Cowboys have completed roughly one-quarter of their games. They’re not off to the best start at 1-2-1, but have a couple of favorable matchups on the schedule that could help them get back on track.
This weekend, they take on the New York Jets and are slightly favored on the road.
While the team is solely focused on that game, let’s look back at the first month and see what’s stood out as the good, bad, and ugly for Dallas through four games.
The Good: Offseason additions on offense
The easy answer for the good through four games is the performance of Dak Prescott. He’s playing at an MVP level, but we’ll go in a different direction here and praise the offseason additions on offense.
Dallas took a lot of heat for going into the season with Javonte Williams as their feature back, but he’s been phenomenal. Williams has 312 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per attempt.
Also standing out is George Pickens. Their new wideout has 21 receptions for 300 yards and four touchdowns, providing a major spark for the offense.
The Bad: Cowboys pass defense
Dallas has given up a league-worst 1,189 yards through the air this season. Part of the issue is their lack of pressure up front, but the secondary has just been unable to stop anyone.
Following their Week 4 tie, Trevon Diggs is asking to play more man coverage, which seems reasonable. While they might have some struggles with that, it’s clear the zone scheme isn’t working.
The Ugly: Injuries
The pass defense is bad, but the injury report for Dallas is downright ugly. The Cowboys are without CeeDee Lamb, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3.
As if being without their top receiver isn’t enough to deal with, offensive linemen Cooper Beebe and Tyler Booker are also out. The Cowboys could possibly have Tyler Guyton and Tyler Smith out as well in Week 5, meaning they could be using four backups on the offensive line.
Other names dealing with injuries include DeMarvion Overshown, Shavon Revel Jr., Caelen Carson, Miles Sanders, and Jonathan Mingo. Injuries are a part of the game, but this year has been excessive.
