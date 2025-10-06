Dak Prescott passes Week 5 test with flying colors in Cowboys' big win
The Dallas Cowboys' dominant Week 5 win over the New York Jets was another showcase game for star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been playing at an NFL MVP level.
During Sunday's win, Prescott threw for 237 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
This season, Prescott ranks No. 2 in the league with 1,356 passing yards through five weeks, No. 3 in touchdowns (10), and third in QBR (76.4).
Following the 37-22 win over the Jets, Prescott's performance was graded, and he earned yet another "A" grade for the season from Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report.
There were some concerns that the offense could take a step back with CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, and four starting offensive linemen out of action. However, Prescott did not miss a beat.
"CeeDee Lamb's injury might have a blessing in disguise for the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Dak Prescott is playing at peak levels, while spreading the ball to different targets," Sobleski writes.
"Last week, George Pickens went off against the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, Ryan Flourney set a career-high with 114 receiving yards. Prescott is orchestrating an elite offense like a true maestro. He's thrown for 556 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two weeks.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer knows how lucky the team has been to have Prescott playing at his current level.
"I think we're spoiled," Schottenheimer said.
"I think he's one of the best players in the league. He's certainly one of the best leaders and teammates I've ever been around. Guys believe in him, and he's playing with a ton of confidence right now."
If Prescott can continue producing at his current level when the offense is back to full strength, there's no telling how successful the Cowboys can be. With an MVP candidate, there's a real opportunity for the team to be contenders late in the season.
