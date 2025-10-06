Stubborn Matt Eberflus refuses to give Cowboys top performers more snaps
The Dallas Cowboys defense was far better in Week 5 than we’ve seen all season. They surrendered 22 points in the win over the New York Jets, but 16 of those came when the game was out of reach.
Before the garbage time numbers, Dallas held Justin Fields and the New York offense in check. Most importantly, they finally got plenty of pressure on the quarterback.
Fields was sacked five times with James Houston leading the way with 1.5. That gives him 3.5 on the season, which is the most on the team after five games.
MORE: Cowboys' offseason steal outshining 2024 rushing champ Saquon Barkley
That’s why it’s hard to understand why defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is distributing snaps the way he is. On Sunday, for example, Houston had the fewest snaps of any defensive end.
To be fair, all were playing well, especially Dante Fowler who was credited with five hits on the quarterback. That said, it’s reminiscent of when he refused to give snaps to Marist Liufau early in the season.
Once Liufau was allowed more time on the field, he began making plays. That included forcing a fumble on Sunday when he punched the ball out of Breece Hall’s hands.
Hopefully, Eberflus will see the light here as well and eventually give Houston more playing time.
