Dak Prescott playfully taunts Saints friends ahead of Week 2 clash
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their Week 2 home opener against the New Orleans Saints, and for quarterback Dak Prescott, it's a bit of a homecoming.
Growing up in Louisiana, Prescott has plenty of friends who are die-hard Saints fans, and they've been letting him hear it this week.
"I've had some friends reach out to me, 'I'll be there, I'll be in the end zone,'" Prescott said with a smirk. "And I just kind of sent them an emoji and said, 'Go Cowboys.'"
The emoji in question? Everyone’s favorite finger.
MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Saints
"The finger," Prescott revealed.
Of course, it's all in good fun. Prescott's friends fired back with the classic Saints chant, "Who Dat?" to which Prescott cleverly replied, "Who Dak?"
It's a lighthearted exchange that highlights the playful rivalry between the two teams, but make no mistake, Prescott is all business when it comes to game day.
"This is the NFL, and that's a great team over there," Prescott said. "We're just looking to go do our job."
Prescott and the Cowboys are coming off a dominant Week 1 victory over the Cleveland Browns, and they'll be looking to carry that momentum into their matchup against the Saints in their home opener.
All jokes aside, Prescott is focused on one thing: getting a win for his team.
If that means silencing his Saints friends in the process, so be it.
