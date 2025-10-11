Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott receives 'high amount of respect' from Panthers DC ahead of Week 6 clash

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott receives high praise from Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evans before their Week 6 matchup.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are on a business trip as they look to win their second straight game of the season when they meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

The Cowboys looked the part last week in their dominant win over the New York Jets last week. To keep that momentum going, the team will once again need to lean on their offense and quarterback Dak Prescott.

MORE: Cowboys' top NFL Draft fits entering Week 6 include Clemson star CB

Prescott has been playing like an MVP candidate this season, and that shouldn't change during the team's game with the Panthers.

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero recently spoke about the play of Prescott this season. Evans had nothing but respect for the Cowboys quarterback.

"I've always had a high, high amount of respect for Dak. He is obviously one of the best players and quarterbacks in this league. He's really been playing at a high level for almost a decade now," said Evero.

It seems the Panthers' defensive coordinator knows exactly what he is up against on Sunday. The Panthers are giving up 311 yards per game against opposing offenses, while the Cowboys' offense is averaging 406 yards per game.

MORE: Jerry Jones makes decision on appeal for middle finger salute fine

It's going to be a classic, something has got to give, matchup between the two teams. The Cowboys only win this game by the performance that Prescott has.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6

NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6

Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers

Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment

Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News