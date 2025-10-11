Dak Prescott receives 'high amount of respect' from Panthers DC ahead of Week 6 clash
The Dallas Cowboys are on a business trip as they look to win their second straight game of the season when they meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.
The Cowboys looked the part last week in their dominant win over the New York Jets last week. To keep that momentum going, the team will once again need to lean on their offense and quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott has been playing like an MVP candidate this season, and that shouldn't change during the team's game with the Panthers.
Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero recently spoke about the play of Prescott this season. Evans had nothing but respect for the Cowboys quarterback.
"I've always had a high, high amount of respect for Dak. He is obviously one of the best players and quarterbacks in this league. He's really been playing at a high level for almost a decade now," said Evero.
It seems the Panthers' defensive coordinator knows exactly what he is up against on Sunday. The Panthers are giving up 311 yards per game against opposing offenses, while the Cowboys' offense is averaging 406 yards per game.
It's going to be a classic, something has got to give, matchup between the two teams. The Cowboys only win this game by the performance that Prescott has.
