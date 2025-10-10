Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives hefty praise for QB Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys have a great chance to get back above .500 with their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
Last week, the Cowboys looked the best they have all season in their dominant win over the New York Jets.
The biggest reason behind the Cowboys' success this season has been the play from quarterback Dak Prescott.
MORE: Cowboys RB room takes season-ending hit, Jaydon Blue will have bigger role
Prescott has looked like one of, if not the best, quarterbacks in the league at this moment of the season.
It was a big year for Prescott, and so far, he is answering the bell. On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed what he sees in his quarterback, and it was nothing but praise.
When speaking with 105.3 The FAN, Jones said, "The best leader that I think I've ever been around."
That is very strong praise from someone who isn't afraid to critique the players on his team. Prescott has delivered in nearly every moment this season.
MORE: Cowboys fan favorite Cooper Beebe injury rehab takes positive step forward
The Cowboys will only go as far as Prescott can take them. At this moment, that means the Cowboys could make a deep run in the postseason.
However, Prescott isn't worried about the postseason, just yet. The focus is on taking care of business with the Panthers, which is exactly what you want out of a leader.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc