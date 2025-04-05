Dak Prescott sends love to former backup Trey Lance after LA signing
The Dallas Cowboys will be entering the 2025 NFL season with a new primary backup for superstar quarterback Dak Prescott. During free agency, Cooper Rush left for an opportunity with the Baltimore Ravens, while Trey Lance recently signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dallas will now turn to Joe Milton III, who was acquired via trade with the New England Patriots this week.
While a new face is in town and ready to get to work, Prescott showed some love for his former backup much like he did when Rush announced his departure.
Prescott reposted the announcement of Lance's deal with the Chargers on Instagram along with a supportive message.
"Yesssir! [Let's f*cking go]," Prescott wrote.
Prescott has always been a supportive teammate and rooted for those around him, regardless of what position they played.
So, while Lance looks to finally get his NFL career back on the right track, he has the support from the man he spent the past two seasons looking up to.
It will be interesting to see if Lance can take his game to the next level in LA under Jim Harbaugh, but it's hard to see him getting any significant playing time behind one of the best arm talents in the entire league in Justin Herbert.
