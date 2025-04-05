Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott sends love to former backup Trey Lance after LA signing

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott showed some love to his former backup Trey Lance after his signing with the Los Angeles Chargers was announced.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and quarterback Trey Lance stand on the field during practice.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and quarterback Trey Lance stand on the field during practice. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys will be entering the 2025 NFL season with a new primary backup for superstar quarterback Dak Prescott. During free agency, Cooper Rush left for an opportunity with the Baltimore Ravens, while Trey Lance recently signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas will now turn to Joe Milton III, who was acquired via trade with the New England Patriots this week.

While a new face is in town and ready to get to work, Prescott showed some love for his former backup much like he did when Rush announced his departure.

MORE: Trey Lance contract gives Cowboys last laugh in quarterback shuffle

Prescott reposted the announcement of Lance's deal with the Chargers on Instagram along with a supportive message.

"Yesssir! [Let's f*cking go]," Prescott wrote.

MORE: NFL host predicts Cowboys to make massive move during NFL Draft

Prescott has always been a supportive teammate and rooted for those around him, regardless of what position they played.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance celebrates a touchdown with center Brock Hoffman against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance celebrates a touchdown with center Brock Hoffman against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

So, while Lance looks to finally get his NFL career back on the right track, he has the support from the man he spent the past two seasons looking up to.

It will be interesting to see if Lance can take his game to the next level in LA under Jim Harbaugh, but it's hard to see him getting any significant playing time behind one of the best arm talents in the entire league in Justin Herbert.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade

Joe Milton's salary may be best part of Dallas Cowboys, Patriots trade

Did Cowboys spoil first-round plans by rolling out red carpet for top prospect?

Dak Prescott-Browns trade rumor peddler doubles down on ridiculous claim

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News