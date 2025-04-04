Former Cowboys QB Trey Lance returns to California with new NFL team
The Dallas Cowboys made a splash on Thursday by agreeing to a trade with the New England Patriots to make Joe Milton III the new backup for Dak Prescott, and now a former Cowboys backup has found a new home.
On Friday, Trey Lance signed with his new team that will be taking him back out west.
This time, however, Lance will get his first taste of the AFC after agreeing to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers where he will compete with Taylor Heinicke to serve as Justin Herbert's primary backup.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Joe Milton trade gets impressive grade from NFL analyst
ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news. Lance agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million, per the report.
In his lone start in Dallas, Lance threw for 244 yards and rushed for 26 in an underwhelming effort.
Lance played on two FCS championship teams at North Dakota State and was named the 2020 FCS Championship Game MVP, but he started only 17 games in his three years with the Bison.
MORE: Joe Milton III sends shoutout to Cowboys Nation after arriving in Dallas
He finished his college career with a perfect 17-0 record, 2,947 yards passing, 30 touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, Lance added 1,325 yards and 18 scores.
That was enough for the San Francisco 49ers to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft before he was traded to Dallas before the 2023 season in exchange for a fourth-round pick.
Things haven't worked out for Lance in the NFL so far, but when you are a top-five pick there will be a handful of chances.
And now, he has the opportunity to revive his career with a return to California.
