Dak Prescott's supporting cast edges rival after George Pickens trade

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has an improved supporting cast, but it's still middle of the road in the entire NFL picture.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb celebrate after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb celebrate after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made several moves to improve the roster during the NFL offseason and the NFL Draft, adding some playmakers on both sides of the ball.

While the defensive re-enforcements could be the difference maker in Dallas, it's the offensive additions that capture the headlines.

Whether it be George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers or adding Texas Longhorns speedster Jaydon Blue in the draft, some exciting new players will be surrounding Dak Prescott this season.

But where does Prescott's supporting cast rank? FOX Sports ranked the supporting cast for all 32 quarterbacks, and the Cowboys checked in right in the middle of the pack at No. 16. However, they did edge out one division rival who got the best of Dallas last year.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Dallas checked in at No. 15, while the Washington Commanders were at No. 16. The Philadelphia Eagles earned the top spot on the list, while the lowly New York Giants were in the NFL cellar at No. 31.

"Trading for George Pickens to pair with CeeDee Lamb gives the Cowboys one of the top receiver duos in the game and makes this an offense worth being excited about," the article states.

"It’s going to be fascinating to see how first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer balances calling plays with the rest of his duties, and how much influence Dak Prescott has on the decision-making."

While the Cowboys have one of the league's top WR duos, they don't rank higher because of uncertainties elsewhere in the offense, including offensive line and running back.

Dallas Cowboys first-round NFL draft pick Tyler Booker shows off his jersey.
Dallas Cowboys first-round NFL draft pick Tyler Booker shows off his jersey. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys are replacing a Hall of Famer in Zack Martin with a rookie at guard, and they desperately need left tackle Tyler Guyton to make a jump in Year 2. This O-line could be a liability if those two struggle," the article continues.

"The running back room also doesn’t feel settled. Between Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and rookie Jaydon Blue, a lead back should emerge — but there’s not a guaranteed difference-maker there."

Those are all valid points and reason for concern.

But, if the offensive line steps up, the rest of the offense will be set up for success and that could lead to a massive turnaround for the team in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott points at the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott points at the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Published
