Cowboys' rushing attack gets grim outlook in NFL running back rankings
In 2024, the Dallas Cowboys had one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL, finishing 27th in yardage and last in touchdowns.
The emergence of Rico Dowdle was the only reason they weren’t dead-last in every category as their decision to run it back with Ezekiel Elliott proved to be a mistake.
This season, things aren’t looking much better. Dallas watched Dowdle leave in free agency following his breakout performance, and they signed a couple of players coming off multiple poor campaigns in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.
The Cowboys also waited until Day 3 of the NFL draft to add talent, taking Jaydon Blue in Round 5 and Phil Mafah in Round 7.
Dallas will utilize a committee approach but Williams is expected to be the starter. Still, the outlook isn’t great for them with Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus leaving every Cowboys’ running back off his top-32 ranking.
What’s worse is who tops the list, with Sikkema giving the No. 1 spot to Derrick Henry. The same Derrick Henry who was open to signing with Dallas last season, but was ignored by the front office.
Thankfully, the Cowboys learned their lesson since they have thrown so many darts at the position. Unfortunately, none of their options are seen as a starting-caliber player right now.
