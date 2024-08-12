Dak Prescott gives update on ankle after missing Friday's practice
Dallas Cowboys fans were holding their breath when news surfaced on Friday that star quarterback Dak Prescott was set to miss practice due to ankle soreness.
It was not believed to be a serious issue, and Prescott has since confirmed that.
Following Sunday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Prescott told reporters that his ankle is fine and he is expected to be on the field when the team returns to practice in Oxnard on Tuesday.
Over the summer, Prescott's ankle was a hot topic as injury rumors were making the rounds and he was spotted in a walking boot while on vacation in Mexico.
The ankle soreness is in Prescott's right ankle, which he previously injured.
Prescott suffered a gruesome right ankle injury against the New York Giants during the 2020 NFL season. Prescott suffered a dislocation and compound fracture, and it took nearly a year to recover fully.
He also suffered a right calf strain in the 2021 season that forced him to miss a game.
Prescott will return to the field in time to get up to speed for the team's second joint practice with the Rams which is reportedly set for Wednesday.
