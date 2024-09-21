Cowboy Roundup: Dallas' foolish defensive flaw; Scouting Lamar Jackson
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. In approximately 24 hours, the redemption tour begins.
The Cowboys welcome reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to AT&T Stadium on Sunday evening as the team looks to put the Week 2 letdown in the rearview mirror.
Friday brought some good news with star tight end Jake Ferguson returning to practice as a full participant, so hopefully that is a sign of good things to come.
Let's take a look at some of the other headlines making waves around the web.
Breaking down the Ravens offensive scheme
The Dallas Cowboys defense faces a tough task on Sunday afternoon when Lamar Jackson comes to town.
After failing to continue Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, and the New Orleans Saints offense, the Cowboys defense will have to find a way to slow down the reigning league MVP. Jackson is as big of a dual threat as we have seen in history and containing him will be a key to victory.
Blogging the Boys takes a closer look at the Baltimore offense.
Dallas Cowboys defense has a foolish flaw
Outside of Osa Odighizuwa, the Dallas Cowboys interior defensive line leaves a lot to be desired. And after a string of injuries to the likes of Jordan Phillips and Mazi Smith, the weakness is an even bigger concern.
InsideTheStar.com takes a deeper dive into the Cowboys' biggest weakness.
Cowboys Quick Hits
