Cowboy Roundup: Cheerleader shares 'unspoken' rule; More trades coming?
Happy Friday, ladies and gentlemen. We've made it through another week and the Dallas Cowboys will wrap up the 2024 NFL preseason on Saturday afternoon.
That means we are inching closer to the final roster cuts, so while the stars may not be out at AT&T Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers, every snap will carry value as players fight for roster positions.
While we wait for this weekend's action, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Indulge.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Chargers preview: injuries, odds, key players to watch
Dallas Cowboys cheerleader addresses controversial ‘unspoken’ rule
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver shed light on one of the "unspoken" rules of the squad during an appearance on the Unplanned podcast.
Our friends over at The Athlete Lifestyle have a full rundown of what members of DCC know they have to follow.
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Hopefully the Cowboys aren’t done adding players
The Cowboys have made a habit of making late trades before the start of the regular season in recent years, and this year could be no different.
In the past few weeks, the team has bolstered the defensive line with a handful of moves that have brought in players making their impact felt right out of the gate, but could more moves be on the horizon?
Blogging the Boys takes a look at the Cowboys adding more vets and the Jones' working the phones.
Cowboys Quick Hits
