Cowboys vs. Chargers preview: injuries, odds, key players to watch
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys host the Los Angeles Chargers in their final preseason game at AT&T Stadium. This matchup is highlighted by a deeper look at preseason standouts, a look at a few key position battles and players trying to make the 53-man roster.
It also may feature quarterback Dak Prescott as a playcaller. In last year's preseason finale, Prescott called the plays and coach Mike McCarthy is not ruling it out again this season.
Dallas reserve quarterback Trey Lance is fresh off a solid performance in the Cowboys 27-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Lance has completed 40-of-64 passes (62.5%) for 339 yards in two preseason games, second in the NFL behind Stetson Bennett (437). Lance also leads all quarterbacks this preseason with 78 rushing yards.
Who will step up to fill the pass rush void on the Dallas defense? After the Cowboys lost defensive end Sam Williams to a season-ending knee injury during training camp, no one has emerged as a clear front runner. Watch for how Marshawn Kneeland and Al-Quadin Muhammad.
A few Cowboys players who could be on the roster bubble are: wide receiver Jalen Cropper, cornerback Kemon Hall and defensive end Viliami Fehoko.
Kicker Brandon Aubrey continues his special team excellence. Aubrey made a 66-yard field goal at the end of the first half at the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the longest field goal in a NFL preseason game in at least the last 10 years, and it would have tied Justin Tucker’s NFL regular season game record that he set in 2022. Last season, Aubrey led the NFL and set a franchise record with 10 field goals from 50-plus yards.
While neither Prescott nor wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are expected to play on Saturday, the two Cowboys stars are hoping to keep the momentum from 2023. Prescott led the NFL in touchdown passes (36) while Lamb led the NFL in receptions (135).
Lamb has yet to report to Cowboys training camp, a holdout from contract negotiations. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday the sides are having "promising talks" regarding a contract extension.
ROOKIE TO WATCH: Linebacker Marist Liufau, who has flashed his versatility in two preseason games. Liufau totaled two tackles in week two in a promising showing. The Cowboys selected the Notre Dame prospect with the No. 87 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
INJURY UPDATE: Offensive lineman Tyler Guyton left Wednesday's training camp session with a sore knee. Guyton is "fine" and the issue is "not a big deal." according to DallasCowboys.com.
FUN FACT: Dallas coach Mike McCarthy is the first head coach in Cowboys history to lead the team to 12 wins in three consecutive seasons. Dallas came up short in the NFL Playoffs in 2023, suffering an upset to Green Bay Packers. McCarthy and the Cowboys look to get over their postseason troubles in 2024.
RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (1-1 Preseason) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
ODDS: Dallas is a 3.5-point underdog vs. the Chargers
GAME TIME: Saturday August 23, 2024 at 3 p.m. CT
LOCATION: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
TV/RADIO: KTVT/CBS 11, 105.3 The Fan
LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (watch for free)
THE FINAL WORD: Will a Lamb-Cowboys deal get done soon?
"Well, I think I am and when I say that, it doesn't sound too promising," said Jones on Tuesday. "The facts are that I believe we'll come together. I don't want to speak for him. That's what I'm trying not to do. But we wouldn't have offered him what we've offered him if we didn't want him to be here."
"I don't mean that to be insensitive to our fans or to CeeDee, but we're in good shape there and we are having promising talks."
