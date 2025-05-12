Cowboys Country

What dates will Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL schedule release?

The 2025 NFL schedule release will drop this week, but what date will the Dallas Cowboys learn when and where they will play every game this season?

Josh Sanchez

General overall view of AT&T Stadium with the Dallas Cowboys logo on the video board.
General overall view of AT&T Stadium with the Dallas Cowboys logo on the video board. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys hope to bounce back during the 2025 NFL season after an impressive offseason full of trades, outside free agent signings, and a successful NFL Draft.

Dallas will have one of the most difficult strength of schedules in the league during the 2025 season, but we won't know when and where the team will play their games each and every week throughout the year.

That will all change on Wednesday, May 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET, when the NFL drops the full schedule on ESPN and the NFL Network.

However, before that time comes, the league's broadcasting partners will be releasing select games on Monday and Tuesday throughout the day.

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench.
A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Along with facing the NFC East rivals home and away, the Cowboys will face off against the AFC West, NFC North, Arizona CardinalsNew York Jets, and Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys will surely have their fair share of primetime games because, well, they are the Dallas Cowboys.

When the league's broadcasting partners release select games leading up to the full release, you can expect to see some of the Cowboys' games drop before Wednesday night.

A full look at dates for the 2025 NFL schedule release can be seen below.

2025 NFL schedule release dates

NFL shield logo water bottles at the NFL Shop at the Super Bowl LIX Experience,
NFL shield logo water bottles at the NFL Shop at the Super Bowl LIX Experience, / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NBC -- Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show

FOX -- Monday, May 12

Prime Video -- Monday, May 12

NFL Network -- Tuesday, May 13, International games on Good Morning Football

ESPN -- Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America

CBS -- Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings

Netflix -- Wednesday, May 14

Published
