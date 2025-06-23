Cowboys Country

Cowboys urged to trade for dynamic offensive weapon

Could the Dallas Cowboys look to add another dynamic weapon on offense via trade?

Randy Gurzi

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. catches a pass during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. catches a pass during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After struggling through the season with one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys overhauled their running back corps this offseason.

Dallas didn't re-sign Rico Dowdle, but instead brought in veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. While those two will fight for the lead spot, rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah will also be trying to prove they deserve snaps.

MORE: Cowboys might finally pull the plug on this fan favorite

While that could be an interesting camp battle, there's still a relatively high chance that the ground game is suspect once again. That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox is urging the Cowboys to call the Jacksonville Jaguars in regards to Travis Etienne Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. rushes for yards during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. rushes for yards during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Dallas Cowboys should already be calling about Etienne's availability. They currently have a backfield headlined by Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders—two big question marks, given their recent production—and have shown a willingness to trade for talent post-draft."

MORE: Dallas Cowboys linked to compelling trade for perennial 1,000-yard RB

Knox points out that Etienne saw his workload decrease in 2024 with the emergence of Tank Bigsby. That could get worse for him with Jacksonville adding Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. in the NFL draft.

Etienne had more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in the league, but finished with just 558 in 2024. He's still a dynamic weapon capable of doing damage as a runner and receiver. If Dallas decided to pull the trigger, he would give instant credibility to their ground game, but also wouldn't prevent them from getting their two rookies on the field.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender

Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle

Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News