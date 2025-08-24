Cowboys release veteran OT after pouring his heart out to fanbase
The Dallas Cowboys are making somewhat of a surprising roster move as 53-man cuts draw closer.
Per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing veteran offensive tackle La'el Collins just a little over three weeks after signing him to a deal.
"La’el Collins is among the players being released by the Cowboys today, according to a source," Archer wrote on X. "Collins, who started 71 games for the Cowboys from 2015-21, joined the team in training camp and played in three preseason games. Coaches praised his work with young OL, DL."
After reuniting with Dallas ahead of the preseason, Collins made it clear how excited he was to be back with the Cowboys. He went undrafted in 2015 before signing with Dallas and playing a crucial role on the offensive line alongside franchise legends like Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick.
"I mean obviously the best-case scenario was to go back where it all started," Collins said. "It's nowhere else I'd rather be, that's 100 percent a fact. Even when I left, it was nothing like home. So this is what I know. This is where my heart is, so I want to continue to finish off strong here."
Collins started 74 of 77 career games with Dallas, including playoffs. After being released by the Cowboys in 2022, he signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Collins then re-joined the Cowboys practice squad in Jan. 2024 but never made it back to the active roster.
The Cowboys will continue to finalize the roster leading into the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.
