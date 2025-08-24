Cowboys Country

Cowboys release veteran OT after pouring his heart out to fanbase

The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with a franchise standout once again.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive tackle La'el Collins against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive tackle La'el Collins against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are making somewhat of a surprising roster move as 53-man cuts draw closer.

Per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing veteran offensive tackle La'el Collins just a little over three weeks after signing him to a deal.

"La’el Collins is among the players being released by the Cowboys today, according to a source," Archer wrote on X. "Collins, who started 71 games for the Cowboys from 2015-21, joined the team in training camp and played in three preseason games. Coaches praised his work with young OL, DL."

MORE: 3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster

After reuniting with Dallas ahead of the preseason, Collins made it clear how excited he was to be back with the Cowboys. He went undrafted in 2015 before signing with Dallas and playing a crucial role on the offensive line alongside franchise legends like Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins against the Minnesota Vikings. / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

"I mean obviously the best-case scenario was to go back where it all started," Collins said. "It's nowhere else I'd rather be, that's 100 percent a fact. Even when I left, it was nothing like home. So this is what I know. This is where my heart is, so I want to continue to finish off strong here."

Collins started 74 of 77 career games with Dallas, including playoffs. After being released by the Cowboys in 2022, he signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

MORE: Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster

Collins then re-joined the Cowboys practice squad in Jan. 2024 but never made it back to the active roster.

The Cowboys will continue to finalize the roster leading into the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins against the San Francisco 49ers. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale

3 players Dallas Cowboys can't afford to leave off the 53-man roster

Cowboys must cut oft-injured veteran RB to keep Phil Mafah on 53-man roster

Micah Parsons' viral table incident to be handled by Cowboys 'internally'

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published |Modified
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.