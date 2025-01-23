Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs gets timeline for return after successful surgery

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs underwent surgery on Thursday, January 23, and the team now has a timeline for his return next season.

Koby Skillern

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
While the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search continues to dominate headlines and keep fans on edge, a new update has shifted the focus, at least for a moment.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs underwent chondral tissue graft surgery on his left knee this Thursday, a procedure that could sideline him for an extended period—potentially missing parts of training camp, if not longer.

Diggs suffered the injury in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and at the time, it was reported that he was expected to miss roughly eight months.

The latest update on his injury is in line with that initial estimate, so it's encouraging to hear that the surgery went smoothly.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs defends a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs defends a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Diggs, a key defensive player for the Cowboys, has been a cornerstone of the team's secondary since his breakout season in 2021. Known for his ball-hawking skills, Diggs has earned two Pro Bowl selections and established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the league.

However, his absence is a significant blow to the Cowboys’ defense, especially considering that this is the second season-ending injury to the same knee.

While the injuries aren’t identical, Diggs’ ability to stay healthy has now become a growing concern for the team moving forward.

