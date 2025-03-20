Cowboys' new Super Bowl-winning wide receiver comments on expectations
The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to find a consistent WR2 ever since trading away star wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Despite the polarizing nature of their offense when Dallas had Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup, the team has made little effort to pair Lamb with another elite wide receiver.
Instead, the Cowboys have opted for low-risk moves through the draft and free agency, hoping for a major payoff.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys scheduled to meet with contested catch specialist WR
Their most recent signing is 2024-2025 Super Bowl Champion Parris Campbell, who joins an already crowded wide receiver room that lacks an abundance of elite talent.
Campbell commented on what he brings to the table, and he's motivated to utilize his skillset in the Cowboys' offense.
"I think a big thing is obviously the speed that I bring. I was just talking to (Brian) Schottenheimer and (OC Klayton Adams) about some of the stuff they're trying to add this year in the offense, it definitely suits my capabilities ... speed routes," Campbell said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"I think just my mindset and mentality as well. I know Coach Schottenheimer wants to be physical, tough, and fast. That's me. That's how I take the approach to my game as well."
MORE: Cowboys named 'best fit' for one of the top available NFL free agent LB
Cowboys wide receivers will be battling hard for a roster spot, with CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin having guaranteed spots on the roster.
As for Parris Campbell, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, Jonathan Mingo, and any potential draft picks, they will have the tough task of competing for the remaining roster spots.
For Campbell, it likely works in his favor that he was signed because he fits into the system, but there are certainly no guarantees that he will make the roster, especially if the team chooses to draft someone.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
Dallas Cowboys find Dak Prescott an elite weapon in latest mock draft
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: LB breakdown, analysis
Cowboys' biggest remaining roster needs include most important position on field