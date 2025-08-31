Cowboys, All-Pro offensive lineman begin contract extension talks
There's a good chance that the last week of news surrounding the Dallas Cowboys will one day become a New York bestseller.
Last Thursday, the team made the shocking move to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, it was reported that the team had agreed to a four-year extension with cornerback DaRon Bland.
To some fans, the Bland news may be considered the good with the bad. But the Cowboys may not be done delivering good news to a fanbase that is starving to see it.
MORE: Jerry Jones doubles down on 'stopping run' narrative for Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade
Shortly after the news of the Bland extension went public, ESPN's Todd Archer reported that Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith may be next in line for a new deal.
Archer shared on his X account that the franchise has had talks with Smith, who is signed through next season with his fifth-year option.
Some have seen the trade of Parsons as a glass-half-full scenario, and the talks of extensions with other stars are a good example of that.
MORE: Packers got Micah Parsons, now they want to take DeMarvion Overshown's nickname
The front office hit the point numerous times during the press conference last Thursday that this team isn't one player, and they can't win with just one player. Since they didn't make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, it means more players can get the deals they are looking for.
Even head coach Brian Schottenheimer knows how important Smith is to this team. In his press conference before practice on Sunday, Schottenheimer told the media, "Hopefully, he's the next one we can get done."
Maybe there is light at the end of the tunnel for this fanbase.
