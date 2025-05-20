Dallas Cowboys get added pressure to extend Tyler Smith
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the brightest young offensive linemen in the NFL with left guard Tyler Smith.
But entering the final year of his rookie deal, he is also one of the latest Cowboys whose future contract status has been brought to the forefront of discussion.
Now, that noise has gotten even louder, with the Chicago Bears extending two-time All-Pro and recently acquired guard, Joe Thuney, who was on the final year of a five-year, $80 million deal.
According to multiple reports, Chicago extended Thuney for $17.5 million, making his total contract a three-year deal worth $51 million and $33.5 million guaranteed. The new deal makes him a top-five paid guard in the NFL in terms of average money per season.
As a result, the market would dictate that Smith, who is one of the more notable guards to be due a contract in the coming years, will be expected to receive a deal that is competitive with Thuney's or exceeds it.
Smith's rookie deal is set to expire after the 2025 season. The Cowboys do have a team option to add one additional year at $21.271 million, but after that, he would become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season.
Thuney, of course, is a much more accomplished player than Smith thus far. He has four Super Bowl rings and is a two-time First-team All-Pro, two-time Second-team All-Pro, and a three-time Pro Bowl selection. Three of Thuney's four All-Pro selections have also come in the last three seasons with the Chiefs.
Meanwhile, Smith is a two-time Pro Bowler and has one All-Pro selection (second-team) to his name.
That said, Smith is one of the rising stars in the NFL at the position, and unless the Cowboys want to let him walk, they will have to give him a similar or greater deal to the one Thuney just received.
