Cowboys bolster o-line depth with center familiar with OC on practice squad
As the Dallas Cowboys begin to ramp up their preparations for a Week 3 showdown with the Chicago Bears, there is a minor roster reshuffling taking place.
The Cowboys moved starting center Cooper Beebe to injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury in the team's overtime win over the New York Giants in Week 2, so they had to find some reinforcements.
On Wednesday, ahead of the team's return to the practice field, the Cowboys signed veteran offensive lineman Wesley French to the practice squad, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.
During his three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, French played under Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.
French joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan in 2022. He was cut by the team during the final wave of roster cuts this season.
Throughout his career, French has appeared in 17 games and has three starts.
French won't be relied on to contribute for the Cowboys thanks to the versatility the team's current offensive linemen have as they wait for Beebe's return, but you can never have too many bodies in the trenches, so it's a solid move for the team.
