Cowboys bolster o-line depth with center familiar with OC on practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys are adding a new center who is familiar with OC Klayton Adams to the practice squad following Cooper Beebe's injury.

Indianapolis Colts center Wesley French against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Indianapolis Colts center Wesley French against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
As the Dallas Cowboys begin to ramp up their preparations for a Week 3 showdown with the Chicago Bears, there is a minor roster reshuffling taking place.

The Cowboys moved starting center Cooper Beebe to injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury in the team's overtime win over the New York Giants in Week 2, so they had to find some reinforcements.

On Wednesday, ahead of the team's return to the practice field, the Cowboys signed veteran offensive lineman Wesley French to the practice squad, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

MORE: Updated Dallas Cowboys depth chart released ahead of Week 3 vs Bears

During his three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, French played under Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.

Indianapolis Colts center Wesley French works on snaps ahead of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield.
Indianapolis Colts center Wesley French works on snaps ahead of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

French joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan in 2022. He was cut by the team during the final wave of roster cuts this season.

Throughout his career, French has appeared in 17 games and has three starts.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears announcer assignment draws FOX A-Team

French won't be relied on to contribute for the Cowboys thanks to the versatility the team's current offensive linemen have as they wait for Beebe's return, but you can never have too many bodies in the trenches, so it's a solid move for the team.

Indianapolis Colts center Wesley French walks onto the field during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfie
Indianapolis Colts center Wesley French walks onto the field during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

