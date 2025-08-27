Cowboys bolster secondary with 2 waiver wire claims familiar to coaching staff
The Dallas Cowboys whittled down to their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon, but before things could become finalized, it was time for the team to scout the NFL waiver wire.
On Wednesday, it was announced that the team successfully claimed two players.
Dallas focused on adding bodies to the secondary, which has been plagued by injuries, by adding two defensive backs to the roster.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys practice squad news tracker 2025: Players returning, new faces
The Cowboys claimed 2024 undrafted free agent Reddy Steward, who spent time last season under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus during his time with the Chicago Bears, and 2025 seventh-round pick Trikweze Bridges, who was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Steward is familiar with Eberflus from his year in Chicago on the practice squad, while Bridges also has a tie to the Cowboys coaching staff. While he finished his college career at Florida, Bridges spent three years at Oregon when Junior Adams, the Cowboys' wide receivers coach, was with the Ducks.
Steward was also one of the highest-graded cornerbacks of the preseason, with an impressive PFF grade of 83.6.
MORE: Cowboys to 'definitely be active' & 'open for business' in waiver period, head coach Brian Schottenheimer says
While neither player will be a key contributor for the Cowboys' defense out of the gate, they do provide some insurance in the defensive backfield. With Trevon Diggs unlikely to play in the season opener, the Cowboys are light in the secondary, so reinforcements are needed.
Dallas opens the season on Thursday, September 4, against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
3 players released at roster cut deadline Cowboys should pursue
4 biggest snubs on Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster for 2025 season
3 biggest surprises from Cowboys' initial 53-man roster for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons' best friend on Cowboys, Trevon Diggs, sheds promising light on mindset
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie