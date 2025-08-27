Cowboys to 'definitely be active' & 'open for business' in waiver period

Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared his approach to the waiver wire period, and claims the team "will definitely be active" throughout.

Josh Sanchez

The Dallas Cowboys were working hard on Tuesday afternoon to play roster gymnastics en route to the team's initial 53-man roster for the 2025-26 NFL regular season.

But, while the 53-man roster is currently in place, there are still some things that could change by the end of the day.

Dallas and every team around the league can put in their claims for players on the waiver wire, which are players with less than four years of accrued NFL experience, before it is processed on Wednesday afternoon.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer discussed the team's approach to the waiver process and claims the team will "definitely" be active during the period, which he calls the "second draft."

"I think we will definitely be active," Schottenheimer said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "What does that mean? I don't know how many new faces there will be here compared to how many guys we bring back. But we're open for business."

The Cowboys currently sit at No. 12 in the waiver claim order.

If the team is active, they have a great opportunity to land a top target, so it's going to be interesting to see how the next few hours play out.

The NFL will process waiver claims at 12:00 p.m. ET, so get your popcorn ready.

Josh Sanchez
