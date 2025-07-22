Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals promising Mazi Smith improvement
On Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media before hosting his first training camp practice as the franchise's head man.
The biggest news from Schottenheimer's media availability had to be that star linebacker Micah Parsons would be participating in camp while he deals with contract negotiations with the front office.
MORE: Cowboys rookie shows off work ethic before first training camp practice
The Parsons news is exciting for the fanbase; however, the new Cowboys head coach also revealed that former first-round pick Mazi Smith is coming into this camp a little different.
Schottenheimer announced that Smith has dropped weight entering his third season in the NFL. The new Cowboys head coach says the reason for that is that new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus wants the defensive line to get up the field quickly this season.
It doesn't get talked about as much as it would with an offensive coordinator change, but Smith will be working under his third defensive coordinator in just as many years.
MORE: Cowboys make shocking error on retro Super Bowl shirt at training camp
It will be another summer of learning a new scheme for a player who doesn't have much patience left from the front office.
First-round talents are expected to come in and make immediate impacts. However, Smith has not been that player. Although he showed signs of improvement late last season, Smith will need to turn heads quickly during camp.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Wild Jerry Jones comment shades Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons injuries
Micah Parsons shares message ripping Jerry Jones after owner's diss
Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM
Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings
PHOTOS: Jenna Waller, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie