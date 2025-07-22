Micah Parsons takes the field at Dallas Cowboys training camp
Unless you have been living under a rock, the Dallas Cowboys and star linebacker Micah Parsons have been involved in headline-worthy contract negotiations.
Well, it wasn't headline-worthy until Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decided to take some shots at the idea of paying a player who missed some of last season due to injury.
In perfect Cowboys offseason drama, Jones' comments were the immediate talk of every talk show, and some wondered if Parsons would change his stance on being a part of training camp.
MORE: Cowboys rookie shows off work ethic before first training camp practice
That all changed on Tuesday when The Athletic's Jon Machota shared the news that Parsons was on the field for a team walkthrough before the first practice of camp.
Parsons has long said that he would be showing up for camp, and it appears he is a man of his word, which is something the Cowboys front office may lack.
It hasn't been a good 24 hours on Parsons' contract negotiation talks with Jerry's over-the-top comments on Monday. However, the Cowboys linebacker continues to prove he is a leader.
MORE: NFL reporter claims Cowboys front office 'stood on business' during camp presser
A deal with Parsons will get done. However, if Jones was hoping to wait out the Cincinnati Bengals and owner Mike Brown, he might be mistaken. One of those billionaires will pay the larger price, which is probably what Jones wants all along.
Buckle up, it's going to be a bumpy ride.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Wild Jerry Jones comment shades Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons injuries
Micah Parsons shares message ripping Jerry Jones after owner's diss
Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM
Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings
PHOTOS: Jenna Waller, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie