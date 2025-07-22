Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons takes the field at Dallas Cowboys training camp

Dallas Cowboys fans no longer need to be nervous about Micah Parsons' availability at training camp. Cowboys star shows up for walkthrough.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Unless you have been living under a rock, the Dallas Cowboys and star linebacker Micah Parsons have been involved in headline-worthy contract negotiations.

Well, it wasn't headline-worthy until Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decided to take some shots at the idea of paying a player who missed some of last season due to injury.

In perfect Cowboys offseason drama, Jones' comments were the immediate talk of every talk show, and some wondered if Parsons would change his stance on being a part of training camp.

That all changed on Tuesday when The Athletic's Jon Machota shared the news that Parsons was on the field for a team walkthrough before the first practice of camp.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons talks to an assistant coach during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnar
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons talks to an assistant coach during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Parsons has long said that he would be showing up for camp, and it appears he is a man of his word, which is something the Cowboys front office may lack.

It hasn't been a good 24 hours on Parsons' contract negotiation talks with Jerry's over-the-top comments on Monday. However, the Cowboys linebacker continues to prove he is a leader.

A deal with Parsons will get done. However, if Jones was hoping to wait out the Cincinnati Bengals and owner Mike Brown, he might be mistaken. One of those billionaires will pay the larger price, which is probably what Jones wants all along.

Buckle up, it's going to be a bumpy ride.

Micah Parson
NFC defensive end Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys holds his daughter Shatara Parsons after the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

