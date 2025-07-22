Cowboys rookie shows off work ethic before first training camp practice
The Dallas Cowboys needed to solidify their offensive line this offseason, so the team made it a priority in the NFL draft, bagging University of Alabama guard Tyler Booker in the first round.
Booker was taken No. 12 overall, a spot where you typically see offensive tackles — not guards — selected. But Booker is a tremendous prospect, and the Cowboys feel great about the rookie bulldozer heading into 2025.
And you know what? The youngster is proving Dallas' front office right thus far, as he was working out at the Cowboys' facility well over an hour before training camp was scheduled to start on Tuesday.
The real kicker? Booker was the only player to do so.
This is a great sign for Dallas, a team that needs this type of incredible work ethic after going a disappointing 7-10 last season.
Yes, injuries were certainly an issue, but even when healthy, it was clear that something was missing for the Cowboys in 2024. Perhaps Booker can be a part of the solution in 2025.
Booker spent three years at Alabama between 2022 and 2024, earning a First-Team All-American selection during his final season with the Crimson Tide and notching First-Team All-SEC honors in back-to-back campaigns to conclude his collegiate career.
Dallas has grown accustomed to being very strong in the trenches, but the Cowboys have absolutely shown some slippage there over the past couple of years thanks to key departures and some players simply not holding up their end of the bargain.
But if Booker's early impression is any indication, Dallas will be in good hands with the 21-year-old heading into the fall, and hopefully, Dak Prescott — who has a checkered injury history — will feel a heck of a lot more comfortable dropping back in the pocket.
