Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals why he wears a visor
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is becoming known for a lot of things. There has been praise about his "energy" and the culture he is building with the team, but there is something else that's very noticeable.
Coach Schotty, as the players affectionately call him, has a signature look.
When he's patrolling the NFL sideline, the coach is rocking a visor, and he's proud of it. On Thursday, before OTA practice at The Star, Schottenheimer revealed the inspiration for his headgear of choice.
You can thank the legendary Steve Spurrier, his coach at the University of Florida.
"He actually gave me the opportunity to wear a headset on game days," Schottenheimer said of Spurrier following his transfer to Florida from Kansas. "I had to sit out for a year with the old transfer rules. But he told me that if I went there that he'd let me wear a headset, be involved, be the signal caller, which was great.
"What I didn't realize was that what that also entailed was anytime he threw his visor, which was probably five to seven times a game, I was responsible for picking it up."
He continued, "So we're playing a game. I'm signaling the plays, something happens, and he's mad. He threw his visor, and for some reason, I was caught up, so I didn't go and pick it up. And he literally looks at me, he's like (Why didn't you get my hat). I went and picked it up.
"So like, honestly that's where I first noticed it. Yeah, I think I look better in a visor than in a hat. I'm losing my hair a little bit, at least up front. But it goes back to Florida."
What a story.
Let's hope that Schottenheimer can find as much success as Spurrier as a head coach. Visor and all.
