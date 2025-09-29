Cowboys can’t ignore Pro Bowl CB in trade talks with defense in shambles
Sunday night was another rough outing for the Dallas Cowboys defense as the Green Bay Packers did whatever they wanted on offense en route to a 40-40 tie.
It was a frustrating ending to a game where the offense gave Dallas everything they had, but couldn’t overcome their porous defense.
MORE: Jerry Jones has wild answer on comparing Cowboys-Packers tie to 'kissing your sister'
Knowing their defense has been an issue, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus tweaked their lineup before this game, but it wasn’t enough to make a difference. That means it’s time to consider more drastic measures, which should include kicking the tires on a Pro Bowl cornerback rumored to be on the trade block.
According to Ian Rapoport, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen could be available, and the Cowboys can’t ignore such a rumor.
Woolen, who earned a Pro Bowl trip as a rookie, tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions in 2022. He’s now played in 52 games and has 42 pass defenses and 11 interceptions.
Despite his performance, he’s been the odd man out under head coach Mike Macdonald and could be traded before he enters free agency in the offseason.
The Cowboys have maintained confidence in their players, and are banking on rookie Shavon Revel Jr. as a future piece of the puzzle. That said, their issues are far more than any first-year player can fix, making this a move they have to explore.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder ready for primetime in custom Cowboys jersey
Only one Cowboys star visited Micah Parsons' suite before kickoff vs Packers
Watch George Pickens' heroics keep Dallas Cowboys alive vs Packers
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc