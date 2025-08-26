Cowboys rookie CB to miss significant time after roster designation
The Dallas Cowboys have already been ravaged by injuries so far throughout training camp and the preseason slate.
And now, thanks to injury, it appears that fans are going to have to wait to see one of the team's top draft picks in the 2025 season.
According to reports from Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., rookie cornerback Shavon Revel has been added to the Non-Football Injury List ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
In corresponding moves, the Cowboys will place both defensive end Peyton Turner and receiver Jonathan Mingo on Injured Reserve Designated To Return. Running back Phil Mafah will also be moved to injured reserve.
Revel was placed on the NFI list as a result of a torn ACL, which was suffered during practice in Week 4 of his final season in college with the East Carolina Pirates. Because that injury occurred in college, and away from Dallas Cowboys facilities or team activities, Revel was placed on the NFI list instead of the PUP list.
By being placed on the NFI List, Revel, who was selected by Dallas with the 76th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, will miss at least the first six weeks of the season.
Fortunately for the Cowboys, it appears that starting corner Trevon Diggs should be back sooner rather than later. In other words, the team will have both he and DaRon Bland - their top two corners - as well as Kaiir Elam for their season opener, allowing Revel plenty of time to continue his recovery.
In his career at East Carolina, Revel played in 24 games, making 70 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and three interceptions, with 15 pass breakups. He also earned an 83.5 PFF coverage grade in his last full season in 2023, and an 85.4 coverage grade in 2024 in the three games in which he appeared.
In other words, whenever he does return to the fold for Dallas, he should be able to come in and be an immediate contributor to the defense.
