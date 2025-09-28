Cowboys All-Pro CB benched amid secondary shuffle to spark defense
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said there could be some big changes on defense this week as his unit looked to get back on track.
Most expected those changes to be scheme-centric, but Eberflus also mentioned personnel moves. As the team's showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football neared its start, we learned that wasn't just lip service.
MORE: Cowboys 5th-round rookie set for debut based on Week 4 inactive list vs. Packers
Eberflus made a big move as he plans to start DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, and Reddy Stewart at cornerback. That means All-Pro Trevon Diggs will be on the bench to start the game.
Diggs has struggled this season, surrendering multiple big plays in the passing game. While it's been frustrating to watch, it's fair to ask if his knee is giving him issues.
In 2023, Diggs suffered a torn ACL ahead of Week 3 and missed the rest of the season. His 2024 campaign was also cut short due to a knee injury, leading to surgery for the second year straight.
It was a surprise to see Diggs back in Week 1 this season, but perhaps he wasn't 100 percent ready to return to the field. Working him into the rotation with more caution could help him as much as the defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers, including quiet night for Micah Parsons
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc