Dallas Cowboys' Carl Lawson reveals NFL free agency plans

Carl Lawson proved to be an important key player for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2024 NFL season, but he is set to hit free agency this offseason.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Carl Lawson against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Carl Lawson against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys enter the NFL offseason with plenty of questions. From what will happen with head coach Mike McCarthy to plans for free agency and a potential blockbuster deal for Micah Parsons, Dallas has a lot of work to do.

A lot of the attention is focused on the big names and star players, but the Cowboys' 2024-25 campaign proved one thing: the team desperately needs role players.

Outside of Dallas' star players, they need to add guys who will step up and make plays when needed -- especially when the team is plagued by injuries.

MORE: How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?

This season, Carl Lawson was one of those players.

When he was called on, Lawson stepped up, but now he is one of several key role players set to hit free agency. The good news, however, is he "100 percent" wants to return to Dallas, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star -Telegram.

Carl Lawson, Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Carl Lawson. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Lawson became a fixture on the 53-man roster after Week 5. Due to injuries piling up on the defensive side of the ball, Lawson got his opportunity to see an increased role and made the most of it.

MORE: Micah Parsons makes bold prediction for Cowboys' 2025 NFL campaign

Through the end of November, Lawson was leading the NFL in QB hits since Week 5, while teammate Osa Odighizuwa was in second.

Carl Lawson, Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Carl Lawson. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Lawson made his mark felt with five sacks as a Cowboy. It may not have been the flashiest move, but the addition of Lawson has paid off in a big way for the Cowboys, and they should bring him back.

