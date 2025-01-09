Dallas Cowboys' Carl Lawson reveals NFL free agency plans
The Dallas Cowboys enter the NFL offseason with plenty of questions. From what will happen with head coach Mike McCarthy to plans for free agency and a potential blockbuster deal for Micah Parsons, Dallas has a lot of work to do.
A lot of the attention is focused on the big names and star players, but the Cowboys' 2024-25 campaign proved one thing: the team desperately needs role players.
Outside of Dallas' star players, they need to add guys who will step up and make plays when needed -- especially when the team is plagued by injuries.
MORE: How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?
This season, Carl Lawson was one of those players.
When he was called on, Lawson stepped up, but now he is one of several key role players set to hit free agency. The good news, however, is he "100 percent" wants to return to Dallas, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star -Telegram.
Lawson became a fixture on the 53-man roster after Week 5. Due to injuries piling up on the defensive side of the ball, Lawson got his opportunity to see an increased role and made the most of it.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes bold prediction for Cowboys' 2025 NFL campaign
Through the end of November, Lawson was leading the NFL in QB hits since Week 5, while teammate Osa Odighizuwa was in second.
Lawson made his mark felt with five sacks as a Cowboy. It may not have been the flashiest move, but the addition of Lawson has paid off in a big way for the Cowboys, and they should bring him back.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were
Dallas Cowboys' latest coaching news comes with embarrasing twist
Why Dallas Cowboys need to restructure Dak Prescott's deal immediately
How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?
Micah Parsons makes bold prediction for Cowboys' 2025 NFL campaign
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc