Cowboys' quarter NFL season grade shows team has yet to reach potential
The Dallas Cowboys sit at 2-2-1 as they prepare for a Week 6 showdown with the Carolina Panthers, with an up-and-down stretch through the first quarter of the NFL season.
With the season at the quarter-season mark, NFL analysts around the league are sharing their grades for all 32 teams, and the Cowboys still have a lot to prove.
While the Cowboys are fresh off a dominant win and have had strong showings against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, Yahoo Sports handed Dallas a mediocre grade.
The Cowboys don't have the worst grade in the NFC East, but they check in with a C+, behind the Eagles and the Washington Commanders.
"If you want to be optimistic about the Cowboys, you can be. Dak Prescott is playing very well, even without CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys are 2-2-1, and the tie was a solid one against a good Packers team," the article reads.
"On the other hand, one of the wins was pretty fortunate against the Giants, and it exposed the defense as one of the worst in the NFL. Can Prescott overcome a poor defense all season? Probably not, but he gives the Cowboys some hope."
Luckily for Dallas, the team has a favorable schedule in October and has a great opportunity to string together some wins.
Then, at the midway point of the season, we could see the team getting active at the NFL trade deadline to remain in contention for a potential postseason run.
