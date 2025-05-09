Despite heavy investments, Cowboys CBs considered potential weakness
The Dallas Cowboys shored up their biggest weakness when they sent a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for wide receiver George Pickens.
With Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys suddenly have one of the top duos in the NFL. With that, it means a different group now steps up as the most concerning, with ESPN's Aaron Schatz claiming their cornerbacks are the weak spot.
MORE: Cowboys urged to trade for former $53 million run-stuffing DT
Schatz identified the biggest roster hole for all 32 teams, saying he has questions about the Cowboys' defensive backs. While the talent's there, Schatz is concerned about the health of Trevon Diggs and rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr.
"DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs are strong starters, but there are questions about whether Diggs will be ready to start the season after surgery late last year to repair cartilage damage in his left knee. There are also health questions about the No. 3 corner, third-round rookie Shavon Revel Jr. He was thought to be a first-round talent but fell because of an ACL tear."
Beyond their starters, Schatz doesn't think the Cowboys have the depth to hold up.
"Depth is poor if Diggs or Revel isn't ready for Week 1. Caelen Carson allowed a horrendous 98.4% coverage DVOA in limited time as a rookie, along with 10.9 yards per target. Kaiir Elam was a first-round pick but washed out in Buffalo. Safety Israel Mukuamu can line up in the slot but played only 18% of Dallas' defensive snaps last season."
MORE: Dak Prescott ripped as 'unreliable, not cut out to lead' Cowboys by NFL insider
It has to be frustrating for Dallas, considering the investment they've made at the position. Not only have they used several draft picks on cornerbacks, but Diggs was signed to a five-year, $97 million extension in 2023 and has played just 13 games since then.
The good news is that this unit will be fine if healthy. That's just a big "if" at this point.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
What new Cowboys WR room looks like after George Pickens Trade
New Cowboys receiver George Pickens sends a strong message about his contract situation
Cowboys legend hypes revamped offense after George Pickens trade
What the Dallas Cowboys gave up in George Pickens trade