Trevon Diggs jersey makes random appearance in viral Jennifer Hudson Show entrance video
Over the past few days, there has been a debate about whether the Dallas Cowboys are still America's Team. There have been claims from ex-NFL quarterbacks pretending that their former teams have taken over the label, while division rivals are trying to co-opt the name by inflating their "primetime" appearance numbers.
But, we know the truth.
The Cowboys have the most primetime games out of any NFC team, with six. They will be playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, they make NFL history for the most Thursday games in the same season with four, and they are dominating the lists of most in-demand tickets and most expensive games.
Cowboys fans are everywhere, and they love to spend their money. It's a proven fact. Just ask a staff member of The Jennifer Hudson Show.
In the latest viral entrance video for the show, Emmy Award-winning actress, producer, and director Niecy Nash made her way through the "tunnel" while being serenaded by the fans.
That's when eagle-eyed fans noticed one thing that appeared out of place: A Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs jersey. That's right, No. 7 was being proudly rocked at Stage 1 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.
That's motion, as the kids would say.
Niecy Nash is from California, where the show films, and Jennifer Hudson is from Chicago, so what is the tie-in? Let's just say everyone loves the Dallas Cowboys.
