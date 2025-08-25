Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb announced as part of new NFL national campaign
The 2025-26 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away, but Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is already making some big moves. Lamb is expected to have a huge season with a healthy Dak Prescott and the addition of George Pickens, but off the field, he also will have some motion.
Lamb was announced as part of a new national seasonal campaign. "Style Concierge." with Abercrombie & Fitch, which was just announced as the league's new Official Fashion Partner.
The campaign will "run nationally across linear, CTV and HBO Max as well as Meta, TikTok and NFL-owned channels."
Lamb and other players involved in the campaign have partnered with Abercrombie for limited-edition, co-designed apparel that will be released during the season.
Lamb will be joined in the campaign by Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), and Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals).
“As the NFL continues to evolve, we are partnering with brands that share our strategic vision,” said Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president of global partnerships at the NFL. “Naming Abercrombie & Fitch as an official sponsor reinforces our position as a growing leader in the fashion community, creating deeper connections with our fans at the convergence of fandom and fashion and celebrating our players’ dynamic style.”
Men’s and women’s apparel, including hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, outerwear, and accessories for all 32 NFL teams, is available in select Abercrombie stores and at Abercrombie.com.
