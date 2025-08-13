Cowboys 'ceiling & floor' paint drastically different pictures for season
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025-26 NFL season as a great unknown, with first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer preparing to navigate uncharted waters with the weight of the 24/7 Jerry Jones soap opera hanging over his shoulders.
Many have discussed whether Schottenheimer is ready for what comes with being head coach of the Cowboys, but so far, he has passed the test.
With the regular season just weeks away, ESPN.com predicted the "ceiling" and "floor" for each team's win-loss record. For the Cowboys, the best and worst-case scenarios paint drastically different pictures for the season.
MORE: Cowboys getting Michael Jordan influence, work ethic from head coach
If the projected "ceiling" is to be believed, the Cowboys will be firmly in the NFL Playoff mix. If the "floor" is realized, it's going to be a long season for America's Team.
"How ready is Schottenheimer for his first head coaching job? He saw his father, Marty, coach four teams, and has been an assistant coach in the NFL for more than 20 years," ESPN's Todd Archer wrote.
"Players like the culture he has built so far in the spring and summer, but he will be counted on to make split-second decisions that will impact winning and losing, which ultimately will be how he is judged. The Cowboys aren't a typical team, given the attention they receive on an hourly basis."
MORE: Jerry Jones' love of 'drama & conflict' should have foreshadowed Micah Parsons mayhem
According to Archer, the team's ceiling is 11-6. The floor? 5-12.
Cowboys fans aren't ready to suffer through a 5-12 season. Last year's struggle to reach 7-10 was enough of a painstaking experience, so taking a further step back will be a tough pill to swallow. There's only one way to find out, though, and that's to play the games. Let's hope Coach Schotty is up for the job.
