Cowboys stats from open practice shows improvement from Joe Milton
The Dallas Cowboys held an open practice at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday night, allowing fans back home in Texas to get another look at the team following a long stay in Oxnard for the start of training camp.
Dallas has looked like one of the worst teams in the league during the preseason with blowout losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens. The performance from quarterback Joe Milton III has been one of the notable lowlights.
Milton has now created a backup quarterback controversy behind Dak Prescott, but Tuesday's practice showed some potential positive signs of improvement for the second-year pro.
According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, Milton showed "better consistency" at practice as the Cowboys head into the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.
Milton went 9 of 11 passing in live drills during Tuesday's practice, as he continues to receive more reps than Will Grier.
Prescott also received ample work, finishing 13 of 19 passing while also operating the two-minute offense.
Here's a look at some of the other stats from the practice, per Harris:
In the first two preseason games combined, Milton went 26 of 47 passing for 265 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked three times while adding eight carries for 28 yards on the ground.
He admittedly wasn't happy with his performance after the lifeless 31-13 loss to the Ravens this past weekend.
"If it wasn't for the interception, I feel like it would've been a smooth C-plus," Milton said, per the team website. "But right now, I still feel like I'd give myself a D just because I've got to clean my eyes up."
Milton is still young and raw with tons of arm talent but it's clear he has a long way to go before solidifying a role as Prescott's backup.
The Cowboys and Falcons will kick off from AT&T Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. CT on NFL Network.
