Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker is in concussion protocol after Tuesday's practice
The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice on Tuesday, at it was their first practice in Dallas this preseason.
Fans got the chance to celebrate the team's return home, and got even better news when rookie Jaydon Blue was seen in full pads at practice.
MORE: Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster
However, the return home practice wasn't all a dream. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed on Wednesday that backup tight end Luke Schoonmaker left Tuesday's practice early and is in concussion protocol.
Details are still scarce on the situation, but it's fair to say that Schoonmaker will not be in action when the team takes on the Atlanta Falcons this Friday in the preseason finale.
Schoonmaker should be safe when it comes to roster cuts. The former second-round pick will be behind Jake Ferguson on the depth chart. However, the hope is that the third-year tight end can make the Cowboys offense even more dangerous by bringing another element to the pass game.
MORE: Could Dallas Cowboys be landing spot for New England Patriots safety?
Last season. Schoonmaker was asked to step up to the plate as Ferguson suffered an injury in the team's first game of the season. In 17 games, six in which he started, Schoonmaker finished with 27 receptions, 241 receiving yards, and one touchdown.
The hope is this won't linger on past the preseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 backup QB options Cowboys should consider amid Joe Milton struggles
2 starters shockingly cut in Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason Week 2 vs. Ravens
Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc