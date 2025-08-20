DaRon Bland misses Cowboys practice prior to preseason finale vs. Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys have hosted two late practices this week in their return to the Ford Center at The Star.
After starting training camp in Oxnard, California, the team has returned to celebrate the start of their 2025 season with their loyal fans.
The action has been physical in the team's return. On Wednesday, prior to practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that tight end Luke Schoonmaker is currently in concussion protocol.
Schoonmaker wasn't the only Cowboys player to miss practice on Wednesday. Cornerback DaRon Bland was also absent from off the field activities.
Bland, who is also hoping to work out a new deal with the team before the start of the season, is hoping to get back to All-Pro form after missing the majority of last season with an injury.
With his absence on Wednesday, many are speculating that this may have something to do with a new contract being in the works. However, the official word on why Bland is out at practice has yet to be revealed.
The Cowboys haven't been afraid to make certain deals this summer. Earlier in camp, tight end Jake Ferguson was given a new deal that made him the highest-paid tight end in franchise history. If only the front office could make a deal with another major star.
