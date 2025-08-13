Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders making primetime appearance on popular game show
The Dallas Cowboys are the most recognizable brand in the NFL, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have become an iconic brand of their own.
When you see a member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in uniform, you know exactly what franchise they are representing. From the jackets to the boots, the DCC uniform is unmistakable.
This week, they will be bringing the brand to primetime when a select few make an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud on Thursday, August 14.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reveal massive pay raise in Netflix series
The cheerleaders will be playing to raise money for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington.
DCC Kelli Finglass, director of the DCC, will be joined by choreographer Judy Trammell and cheerleaders Camille Sturdivant, McKenna Gehrke, and Madeline Salter.
PHOTOS: Meet Madeline Salter: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
The quintent will be going head-to-head with members of the Harlem Globetrotters on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.
It's not the first time that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have made a television appearance this year. Along with season 2 of the Netflix docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, they gave a brief performance on The Tonight Show following the Netflix release.
You can learn more about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season is seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.
