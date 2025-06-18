Multiple Cowboys named to ESPN's NFL All Quarter Century Team
The Dallas Cowboys have largely disappointed since the turn of the century in 2000, failing to make a single conference title game and only winning a total of four playoff games over that time.
That said, their lack of success does not mean that they haven't had some truly impactful and arguably legendary players come through their roster over that time. In fact, it could be argued that multiple future hall of famers have played for America's Team in that span.
Now, it appears they are getting that recognition, with three Dallas Cowboys players and one coach being named to ESPN's All Quarter Century Team on Wednesday.
First up off the list for Dallas was none other than wide receiver Terrell Owens, who made a name for himself in both the stat book and in the media, catching 235 passes of 431 targets for 3,587 yards and 38 touchdowns in just three seasons.
Over that span, Owens went for over 1,000 yards and had double-digit touchdowns in all three years with the team, including a 1,355-yard and 15-touchdown 2007 season that earned him a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nod.
Next on the list for the Cowboys is arguably the best offensive lineman in franchise history, Zack Martin, who ended his career this past offseason with the Cowboys after ten years with the team. During his time in Dallas, Martin earned nine Pro Bowl nods and was a first-team All-Pro selection seven times, which is more than any other player at his position in the NFL, per ESPN.
Finally, rounding out the players for Dallas was edge rusher DeMarcus Ware, who was with the Cowboys from 2005 until 2013, before moving on to the Denver Broncos for his final three seasons in the NFL. During his time in Dallas, Ware racked up seven Pro Bowls, seven All-Pro nods (four first-team and three second-team), 117 sacks, 145 tackles for loss, 185 quarterback hits 32 forced fumbles and 576 total tackles.
He would also go on to earn two more Pro Bowls and win a Super Bowl with the Broncos before his retirement, cementing his legacy as an all-time great.
Last to make the list for former Cowboys is former head coach Wade Phillips, though he technically made the list as a defensive coordinator. Over his time in the NFL, Phillips was one of the best defensive minds in the game and helped Ware reach the massive heights he did during his career.
"Including Phillips' stops as a head coach (Bills and Cowboys), his defenses have ranked in the top half of the league in 15 of 18 seasons since 2000," ESPN wrote.
Of course, there are a list of other candidates from the Cowboys that could be considered here as well, including left tackle Tyron Smith, Jason Witten, Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliott, Travis Frederick, DeMarcus Lawrence, or Sean Lee
However, with so many great players across a 32-team league over this time period, the Cowboys should consider themselves lucky they had three players make the 53-man list in the first place.
