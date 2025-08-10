Brian Schottenheimer addresses viral CeeDee Lamb-ref collision with unique take
Nobody had CeeDee Lamb getting blown up by a referee on their 2025 NFL Preseason Week One Bingo Card, but that's exactly what happened when the Dallas Cowboys star wandered into the danger zone.
Lamb was celebrating Jonathan Mingo breaking wide open when he casually strolled out of the restricted area and into the path of a referee reaching max speed.
The ref blindsided Lamb in a brutal collision, but luckily, no one was hurt. It could have been an ugly situation.
LOOK: Viral CeeDee Lamb ref collision gets perfect response from Cowboys star
Lamb received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for being in a restricted area, but it ultimately turned into a laughing matter for everyone on the sideline. One person who wasn't laughing was head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer addressed the viral moment after the game and had an interesting take on the matter. Rather than laughing it off, Schottenheimer used it as a teaching moment.
Not only does he believe a lack of discipline led to the collision, but he said that Lamb needs to be more aware.
MORE: Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble
"We got to be better with discipline. I hope the [official] is okay…" Schottenheimer said, via DallasCowboys.com. "We have to be better than that. CeeDee knows better, we know better, but the discipline on our part, we're fine with the combative penalties. But we don't line up onsides, they warned us a couple times, we have to do a better job of coaching and playing."
Schottenheimer has consistently reminded his team of the importance of discipline, and Lamb has agreed with the message in the past, so now, it's time to put it into action. A good time to start would be next weekend at home against the Baltimore Ravens.
